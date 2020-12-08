New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lay the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in which Lok Sabha will be three times of its existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger.

A PMO release said that new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples' Parliament for the first time after independence, one which will match the needs and aspirations of 'New India' in the 75th anniversary of independence in 2022.

"The new Parliament building will be modern, state-of-the-art and energy-efficient, with highly non-obtrusive security facilities to be built as a triangular-shaped building, adjacent to the present Parliament. Lok Sabha will be three times of the existing size and Rajya Sabha will be substantially bigger," the release said.

It said the interiors of the new building will showcase a rich blend of Indian culture and diversity of our regional arts, crafts, textiles and architecture.

"The design plan includes space for a magnificent Central Constitutional Gallery, which will be accessible to the public," the release said.

It said construction process will use resource-efficient green technology, promote environment- friendly practices, generate employment opportunities and contribute towards economic revitalization.

The building will have high-quality acoustics and audio-visual facilities, improved and comfortable seating arrangements, effective and inclusive emergency evacuation provisions.

It will comply with the highest structural safety standards, including adherence to Seismic Zone 5 requirements and is designed for ease of maintenance and operations.

The function will be attended by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several union ministers. Ambassadors and High Commissioners will also attend the function. (ANI)

