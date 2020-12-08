Leh, December 8: The Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh (WCBCL), an NGO working for preservation of wildlife, on Tuesday batted strongly for naming the black-necked crane as the state bird and snow leopard as state animal of the Union territory.

A delegation of WCBCL led by its President Lobzang Vishuda and Secretary Dorjey Daya called on Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur at Raj Bhawan here where they raised the demand with him, officials said. Also Read | Meenakshi Lekhi Reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s House Arrest Claim, Says ‘He is Excellent at Drama’.

The delegation apprised Mathur about the existence of around 350 birds' species in Ladakh, which is 25 per cent of all avian species in the Indian subcontinent. Apart from this, they informed the L-G about the objectives and activities of their organisation through a Powerpoint presentation.

Highlighting the scope in birds and wildlife conservation, the delegation submitted a memorandum requesting the L-G for a bird rescue and rehabilitation centre in Ladakh and inclusion of Ladakh Bird Festival in UT's tourism calendar. Also Read | Chhattisgarh Govt's Mor Zameen Mor Makan Scheme: Turning Dreams Into Reality.

Mathur appreciated WCBCL for the NGO's endeavours towards conservation and promotion of birds and wildlife in Ladakh. He assured them of extending all possible support on part of the UT administration.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)