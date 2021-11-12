New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations to mark 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' on November 15 in Bhopal as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said on Friday.

Thanking the prime minister for declaring November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, he said this has filled the tribals with a new zeal and a great sense of confidence.

Also Read | West Bengal: Three Suspected Cattle Smugglers Killed in BSF Firing in Cooch Behar.

"The prime minister will take part in a major programme at Bhopal being organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in which more than two lakh tribals will participate. He will virtually launch the Birsa Munda Freedom Fighter Museum at Ranchi," Munda said at a press conference here.

It will be for the first time that programmes will be organised on a large scale to pay tribute to tribal freedom fighters who have till now been unsung heroes of the Independence movement, he said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Murders Daughter In Aurangabad, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide, Arrested.

Munda said that since ancient times tribals have inhabited border areas, including Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur, and Nagaland among others, and have played a great role in the protection of the country.

Tribal heroes have played an important role in the struggle for India's Independence. Birsa Munda is a very prominent name in this series and thus the Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, has announced to celebrate his birthday as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, he said.

Munda said several programmes will be organised from November 15 to 22 as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to pay respect to the tribal freedom fighters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)