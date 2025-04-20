New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leading the global media dialogue during the "World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit" (WAVES), set to take place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from May 1 to 4.

According to a statement, PM Modi will also be laying the foundation stone for India as the global media and entertainment hub in line with his vision of "Create in India, Create for the World".

WAVES is being held as a platform to connect creators across countries and foster international collaboration in the media and entertainment sector.

The summit will bring together creative professionals, policymakers, industry leaders, technology companies, startups, and investors on a single platform.

The event will feature a series of sessions, including global media dialogues, buyer-seller meets, pitching opportunities for young creators, and showcases of emerging digital storytelling formats. The focus will be on virtual production, AI-driven storytelling, green content creation, and international content exchange.

"As AI-driven storytelling, Virtual Production and next-green Digital content creation transform the Media & Entertainment sector, the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit is taking PM's vision of 'Create in India, Create for World' beyond boundaries through one 'Global Platform fostering Global Collaborations'," the statement said.

"Witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading from the front and laying the foundation stone for India as the Global Media & Entertainment Hub. Global Media Dialogue, Pitching Sessions, Buyer-Sellers meets, Young creators showcasing their talent - it's all there," it added.

Through WAVES, stakeholders will engage in setting standards, sharing best practices, mentoring emerging talent, and enabling funding opportunities. The initiative seeks to open new avenues for content creators and support the development of creative enterprises with global potential.

WAVES marks a strategic step in strengthening India's role in shaping the future of media and entertainment. (ANI)

