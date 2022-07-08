New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs today.

He is likely to meet the MPs at 4.30 pm.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants Protection From Arrest to News Anchor Rohit Ranjan in FIRs Over Doctored Video of Rahul Gandhi Speech.

Twenty seven of fifty seven recently elected members of Rajya Sabha take oath today. Members from ten states take oath in nine languages

Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, and Mukul Wasnik and RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary were among those who took oath.

Also Read | Supreme Court Grants 5-Day Interim Bail to Alt News Co-Founder Mohammed Zubair, Asks Him To 'Not Put Up Any Tweets'.

The members took oath in the presence of the Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

Twelve members took oath in Hindi, four in English, two each in Sanskrit, Kannada, Marathi and Oriya and one each in Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu.

During an interaction with some leaders and members of the House after the oath taking ceremony, the Chairman clarified that those elected members who are still to take oath also can vote in the Presidential election on July 18.

He said they are deemed to be members of the House from the date of the notification and taking oath is only a prerequisite for the newly-elected members to participate in the proceedings of the House and of its Committees.

Naidu said that the ensuing monsoon session of Parliament will also be held as per COVID-19 protocol conforming to social distancing and safety norms. He urged the members to uphold the dignity and decorum of the House through meaningful deliberations while abiding by the rules and conventions.

He advised the members to make proper use of the ample opportunities that will be available under various instruments of the House and to attend the House regularly during the sessions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)