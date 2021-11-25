New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): As a part of the Constitution Day celebrations on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes that will be organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhawan.

The programme organized in Parliament will begin at 11 am and will be held in the Central Hall of Parliament. It will be addressed by the President, Vice President, and Lok Sabha Speaker.

After the speech of the President, the nation will join him Live, in reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

The President will also release the digital version of Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India and an updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments to date. He will also inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy', as per the official statement.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate the two day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court, at 5:30 PM in Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, according to the statement.

Prime Minister will also address the distinguished gathering at the central hall of the Parliament.

All Judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion.

The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of the Prime Minister to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.

The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the "Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra" organised by the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in 2010. (ANI)

