New Delhi [India], April 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas' on April 9 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

According to an official release, PM Modi will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Navkar Mahamantra Divas is a momentous celebration of spiritual harmony and ethical consciousness that seeks to unite people through the collective chanting of the Navkar Mahamantra--the most revered and universal chant in Jainism.

Rooted in the principles of non-violence, humility, and spiritual elevation, the mantra pays homage to the virtues of enlightened beings and inspires inner transformation.

The Divas encourages all individuals to reflect on the values of self-purification, tolerance, and collective well-being. People from more than 108 countries will join the global chant for peace and togetherness.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was born in 615 BC in a royal family and was given the name 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. It will be celebrated on April 10, according to Mahavir Samvat.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The Jain community worldwide celebrates Mahavira's birth anniversary with joy and excitement. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, and his teachings spread peace and harmony.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence is of great significance in the world today. (ANI)

