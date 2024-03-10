Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Chhattisgarh government's Mahtari Vandan Yojana Scheme via video conference on Sunday, March 10. The scheme will benefit around 70 lakh married women in the state who will receive Rs 1,000 per month. It covers nearly 87.5% of married women voters in the state. PM Modi, who is in Uttar Pradesh, unveiled the Mahtari Vandan Yojana scheme via video conference. In a significant boost to the development of UP, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 34,000 crore and unveiled 12 new airports nationwide. Azamgarh Will Now Be Known As ‘Ajanmagarh’, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates Mahtari Vandan Yojana: