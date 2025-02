New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day working visit to the US from February 12 during which he will meet President Donald Trump, the external affairs ministry Friday announced.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Modi's visit will give further impetus and direction to India-US bilateral relationship.

Also Read | AAP Candidates' Poaching: ACB Sleuths Not Allowed To Enter Arvind Kejriwal's House in Delhi (Watch Videos).

Prior to his US visit, Modi will be in France from February 10-12 to co-chair the AI Action Summit with French President Emmanuel Macron.

He will also visit Cadarache, the site of International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor of which India is a partner, Misri said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Sees Record 4.3 Lakh Pre-Orders in India, 20% Higher Than Galaxy S24 Series, Says Company.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)