New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state.

March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named.

The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ashish Kumar Singh, while speaking to ANI said that the security forces have been placed properly in the view of PM's visit.

"An adequate arrangement has been made in view of PM Modi's visit. Over 3000 police forces under the command of senior officers have been deployed. On the basis of programmes, the teams have been divided," Singh said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd's mono ethylene glycol project in Paradip refinery which will further help in reducing India's import dependency. He will dedicate to the nation the 344-km-long product pipeline traversing from Paradip in Odisha to Haldia in West Bengal.

To augment the import infrastructure on the eastern coast, the prime minister will inaugurate a 0.6 MMTPA LPG import facility at Paradip. He will also unveil the four-laning of Singhara to Binjabahal section of NH-49, Binjabahal to Tileibani section of NH-49, Balasore-Jharpokharia section of NH-18 and Tangi-Bhubaneswar section of NH-16.

The PM is scheduled to arrive at Chandikhole in Jajpur district at around 3:30 pm and address a public gathering.

"The PM will address a public meeting at around 3:30 pm," Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal said.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the eight-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip road.

The PM will dedicate to the nation the 162-km-long Bansapani-Daitari-Tomka-Jakhapura rail line. It will not only enhance the existing capacity but will also facilitate efficient transportation of iron and manganese ore from Keonjhar to the nearest ports and steel plants, the statement said.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5-mld seawater desalination plant at Odisha Sands Complex of Indian Rare Earths Ltd. It has been built as a part of field applications of indigenous desalination technologies developed by Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.

The PM had last visited the state on February 3 and unveiled projects worth over Rs 68,000 crore. (ANI)

