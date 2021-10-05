New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the beneficiaries of SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.

He will also distribute e-property cards to 1,71,000 beneficiaries under the scheme on the occasion, said the Prime Minister's Office.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also be present during the event.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj that aims to provide property rights to the residents of rural inhabited areas. The scheme will pave the way for using property as a financial asset by villagers for taking loans and other financial benefits, like in urban areas. It aims to demarcate inhabited lands in rural areas through the latest surveying drone-technology. The scheme has also provided a boost to the ecosystem of drone manufacturing in the country.

SVAMITVA (Survey of Villages And Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas) scheme was launched by the Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day, April 24, 2020 with a resolve to enable economic progress of Rural India by providing "Record of Rights" to every rural household owner.

Aiming to demarcate inhabited (Abadi) land in rural areas through the latest surveying drone technology, SVAMITVA Scheme is a collaborative effort of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, State Revenue Departments, State Panchayati Raj Departments and Survey of India.

The scheme covers multifarious aspects viz. facilitating monetisation of properties and enabling bank loan, reducing property-related disputes, comprehensive village level planning would be the stepping-stone towards achieving Gram Swaraj in true sense and making rural India Atmanirbhar (self-reliant). (ANI)

