New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chhattisgarh on November 1 (Saturday), where he is set to attend multiple events and mark the 25 years of formation of the state, the Prime Minister's office informed on Friday.

While in the state, as part of the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, he will interact with 2500 children successfully treated of congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital, Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.

Also Read | Has India Pulled 500 Billion Pounds From the UK Economy After Keir Starmer's ‘Explosive’ Comments on Kashmir and Colonial Reparations? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel 'KindomUnveil'.

Thereafter, at around 10:45 AM, Prime Minister will inaugurate "Shanti Shikhar" of Brahma Kumaris, a modern centre for spiritual learning, peace, and meditation.

According to the statement, at around 11:45 AM, Prime Minister will unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji at the new building of Chhatisgarh Vidhansabha in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. He will thereafter visit and inaugurate the new building of Chhattisgarh Vidhansabha, which has been built on the Green Building concept, planned to be fully powered by solar energy and equipped with a rainwater harvesting system. He will also address the gathering on the occasion.

Also Read | Thane Water Cut: TMC Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption in Several Areas on November 1-2; Check Full List of Affected Areas Here.

In the afternoon around 1:30 PM, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and visit the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial & Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum. The Museum will preserve and showcase the legacy of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism of the State's tribal communities. Prime Minister will launch the Museum Portal and e-book "Aadi Shourya" - honouring freedom fighters and will unveil the horse-mounted statue of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh at the Memorial Site.

At around 2:30 PM, Prime Minister will participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of formation of the State of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for developmental and transformative projects worth over ₹14,260 crore, covering key sectors such as roads, industry, healthcare, and energy.

To strengthen rural livelihoods, Prime Minister will inaugurate 12 new Start-Up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) blocks across nine districts of Chhattisgarh. Prime Minister will participate in the Griha Pravesh of 3.51 lakh completed houses and release ₹1200 Crore as installment to 3 lakh beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), ensuring dignified housing and security for rural households across the State.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-lane Greenfield Highway from Pathalgaon-Kunkuri to the Chhattisgarh-Jharkhand Border, being developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around ₹3,150 crore. This strategic corridor will connect key coal mines, industrial zones, and steel plants across Korba, Raigarh, Jashpur, Ranchi, and Jamshedpur, serving as a major economic artery that strengthens regional trade linkages and integrates Central India with the Eastern region.

In addition, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the construction and upgradation of NH-130D (Narayanpur-Kasturmeta-Kutul-Nilangur-Maharashtra Border), spanning multiple segments across Bastar and Narayanpur districts. PM will also inaugurate the upgradation of NH-130C (Madangmuda-Deobhog-Odisha Border) into a two-lane highway with paved shoulders. These will significantly enhance road connectivity in tribal and interior regions, improving access to healthcare, education, and markets, and boosting socio-economic development in remote areas.

Prime Minister will inaugurate the Inter-Regional ER-WR Interconnection Project, which will enhance the inter-regional power transfer capacity between the Eastern and Western grids by 1,600 MW, improving grid reliability and ensuring a stable power supply across the region.

Along with this, Prime Minister will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for multiple energy sector projects worth over ₹3,750 crore, aimed at strengthening Chhattisgarh's power infrastructure, improving supply reliability, and enhancing transmission capacity.

Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), works worth about ₹1,860 crore will be dedicated by Prime Minister, including construction of new power lines, feeder bifurcation, installation of transformers, conversion of conductors, and strengthening of low-tension networks to improve rural and agricultural power supply. PM Modi will also inaugurate nine new power substations built at a cost of around ₹480 crore across districts such as Raipur, Bilaspur, Durg, Bemetara, Gariyaband, and Bastar, benefiting over 15 lakh people by ensuring stable voltage, reducing outages, and providing reliable electricity even in remote and tribal areas.

In the petroleum and natural gas sector, Prime Minister will inaugurate HPCL's state-of-the-art Petroleum Oil Depot at Raipur, built at a cost of over ₹460 crore with a storage capacity of 54,000 Kilolitres (KL) for petrol, diesel, and ethanol. The facility will serve as a major fuel hub, ensuring uninterrupted supply across Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. With 10,000 KL ethanol storage, the depot also supports the Ethanol Blending Programme, reducing fossil fuel dependency and promoting cleaner energy growth.

Prime Minister will also dedicate the 489 km Nagpur-Jharsuguda Natural Gas Pipeline, built at a cost of around ₹1,950 crore. The project is a major step toward increasing the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% and achieving the vision of "One Nation, One Gas Grid." The pipeline will connect 11 districts of Chhattisgarh to the National Gas Grid, boosting industrial development and providing cleaner and affordable fuel to the region. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)