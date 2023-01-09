Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka's Hubballi on January 12 to participate in the National Youth Festival, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday.

"Youths from 28 states and eight Union Territories are attending this seven-day festival. The PM will return after the inauguration of the event. On January 19, PM Modi will be coming to Narayanapura to dedicate to the nation the modernized Narayanapura Left Bank Canal," he said.

"At the same time, there is a plan to hold the Banjara convention in Kalaburgi but the participation of Modi in this function is not finalized," the Chief Minister added.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast on January 13 to ramp up capacity in Pandu port in Guwahati.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday announced major initiatives planned for Assam by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways this year for the development of inland waterways in Guwahati.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation of an elevated road connecting the MultiModal Terminal at Pandu with National Highway 27 in Guwahati. The facilities are part of major initiatives planned by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways for revamping inland waterways in Assam and the Northeast.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of action projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore on January 19.

This will be the Prime Minister's second visit to the southern state within a span of two months.

Prime Minister will first flag off the 8th Vande Bharat Express from Secunderabad railway station. The Vande Bharat train will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately 8 hours. The stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry. After the flagging off, PM Modi will perform the Bhumi Pujan for the development works at Secunderabad railway station to be undertaken at the cost of Rs 699 crore. (ANI)

