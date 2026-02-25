New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a significant visit to southern India beginning with his arrival in Chennai on the night of February 28.

According to top Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) sources, the Prime Minister will stay overnight at the Governor's residence in Chennai. Elaborate security and administrative arrangements have been put in place across the city ahead of his arrival.

Also Read | Buxar Shocker: Bride Critically Injured After Ex-Lover Shoots Her During Jaimala Ceremony In Bihar’s Chaus.

On the morning of March 1, the Prime Minister will depart for Puducherry, where he is scheduled to participate in a public programme and address a large gathering. The visit is expected to highlight key developmental initiatives and government welfare schemes, and draw participation from local leaders, officials, and party workers.

After concluding his engagements in Puducherry, the Prime Minister will proceed to Madurai, often referred to as the "city that never sleeps" and one of Tamil Nadu's most culturally significant centres.

Also Read | Punjab: CT University Vice-Chancellor Terminated for 'Misbehaving' With Kashmiri Muslim Students Over Ramzan Special Meal Request.

During his Madurai visit, the Prime Minister will offer prayers and have darshan at the historic Thiruparankundram Murugan Temple, one of the six sacred abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan and an important pilgrimage site.

Notably, this is the same temple that was recently in the spotlight following the Karthigai Deepam-related issue, which had drawn public and administrative attention.

Following the temple visit, he will attend and address a grand public meeting in Madurai. The rally is expected to witness a large turnout from across southern districts, with leaders and supporters gathering to hear the Prime Minister's address.

The Prime Minister's tour is expected to reinforce outreach efforts in the region while highlighting cultural heritage, infrastructure growth, and public welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to the polls in the first half of 2026, where the MK Stalin-led alliance will look to project the 'Dravidian Model 2.0' for the win against the BJP-AIADMK alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's entry with his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is expected to turn the Tamil Nadu polls into a three-way contest.

In the 2021 polls, the DMK won 133 seats in the 2021 Assembly polls. Congress won 18, PMK won five, VCK won four, and others, including independents, won eight seats. The Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), led by DMK, which consisted of Congress, won 159 seats collectively.

While the NDA won 75 seats, the AIADMK emerged as the largest party in the alliance with 66 seats. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)