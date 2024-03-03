New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects.

The Prime Minister will visit Telangana on March 4, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crore at a public programme in Adilabad. On the same day, the Prime Minister will visit BHAVINI in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu.

According to the Prime Minister's office, the major focus of the projects will be the power sector.

The Prime Minister will dedicate NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana.

PMO mentioned that based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85 per cent of power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in India.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

From the same public programme in Adilabad, the Prime Minister will also dedicate 660 MW (Unit-2) of the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. PM Modi will also dedicate the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur, in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2x800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh; and the Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba, in Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate seven projects and also lay the foundation stone of one project of the Power Grid Corporation of India. He will also lay the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited's (BSUL's) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

"The park will generate about 2400 million units of electricity every year," the PMO said, adding that the Prime Minister will also inaugurate three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh.

On March 5, the Prime Minister will visit Sangareddy in Telangana where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth Rs 6,800 crore. On the same day, the Prime Minister will leave for Chandikhole in Odisha, where he will unveil developmental projects worth Rs 19,600 crore.

On the third day of his visit to the five states, Prime Minister Modi will visit West Bengal, where he will unveil projects worth Rs 15,400 crore in Kolkata. Afterwards, the Prime Minister will leave for Bihar, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various projects worth around Rs 12,800 crore in Bettiah. (ANI)

