New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit various significant temples in Tamil Nadu on January 20-21.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, on January 20, at around 11 am, the Prime Minister will participate in a programme at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu.

Also Read | Khelo India Youth Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: PM Narendra Modi Will Be Chief Guest and Inaugurate 6th Edition of KIYG in Chennai.

Prime Minister will also listen to various scholars reciting verses from the Kamba Ramayanam in this temple.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram at around 2 pm and perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple.

Also Read | Health Ministry Urges All Doctors To Make It Mandatory Practice To Mention Indication, Reason for Justification While Prescribing Antibiotics.

Continuing the practice being observed during the Prime Minister's visit to multiple temples in the last few days, wherein he attends Ramayana chanting in various languages (such as Marathi, Malayalam and Telugu), in this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana'.

"In the programme, eight different traditional Mandalis will recite the Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas (recounting the episode of Shri Rama's return to Ayodhya). This is in line with Bharatiya cultural ethos and bonding, which is at the core of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. In Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Prime Minister will also participate in Bhajan Sandhya, where multiple devotional songs would be sung at the temple complex in the evening," the release stated on Thursday.

Moreover, on January 21, the Prime Minister will perform Darshan and Pooja at Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi. Near Dhanushkodi, the Prime Minister will also visit Arichal Munai, which is said to be the place from where the Ram Setu was built.

The Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple located in Srirangam, Trichy, the temple is one of the most ancient temple complexes in the country and finds mention in various ancient texts including the Puranas and the Sangam era texts. It is famous for its architectural grandeur and its numerous iconic gopurams.

The Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameshwaram the main deity worshipped in this temple is Sri Ramanathaswamy, which is a form of Bhagwan Shiva. It is a widely held belief that the main lingam in this temple was installed and worshipped by Sri Rama and Mata Sita.

The Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi is dedicated to Sri Kothandarama Swamy. The name Kothandarama means Rama with the bow. It is located in a place called Dhanushkodi. It is said that this is where Vibhishana first met Sri Rama and asked him for refuge. Some legends also say that this is the place where Sri Rama conducted the coronation of Vibhishana. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)