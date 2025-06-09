New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to participate in a survey on the NaMo App regarding India's growth journey over the past 11 years on Monday.

In a social media post on X, PM Modi shared a link to the portal and encouraged people to share their views through the 'Jan Man Survey' available on the app.

"Your views matter the most! Take part in this survey on the NaMo App and let us know how you view India's growth journey over the last 11 years. #11YearsOfSeva," the post read.

The Modi-led NDA government is marking the completion of 11 years in office this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first sworn in on May 26, 2014, and assumed office for a third consecutive term on June 9 last year.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted the government's various achievements, including good governance, change in India's "political culture," and several bold decisions taken over the past 11 years.

Addressing a press conference, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi has changed the country's political culture and established a new normal and a new order.

Nadda said, "We are completing 11 years under PM Modi's leadership. It is very difficult to confine 11 years in a press conference. The work done under PM Modi's leadership is written in the golden words because of the unimaginable and unique works. PM Modi has changed the country's politics, political culture. The country was appeased 11 years ago. Earlier, saving a political chair by dividing the society was the norm. When I say he changed the political culture of the country, it means politics of performance, responsive and responsible government, along with politics of report card, which means we are accountable. The work we are doing is in front of the public."

"I can proudly say that in the last 11 years, the government led by PM Modi has changed the culture of Indian politics and established a new normal, a new order. This government is effective, this government takes strong decisions, it is a government that brings economic discipline," he added.

The BJP President highlighted the notable decisions taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, including abrogation of Article 370, abolition of Triple Talaq, bringing of the Waqf Amendment Act and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), etc.

Narendra Modi first took oath as the Prime Minister of India on May 26, 2014, and is currently serving his third consecutive term. Last year, he took oath as Prime Minister on June 9 after winning elections for the third term.

Marking the occasion, the Union government also released a comprehensive e-book detailing achievements across various sectors over the past 11 years. The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. (ANI)

