New Delhi, April 27: Raising awareness about natural disasters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to use the mobile phone application 'Sachet' launched by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), which he said can help them avoid getting caught in a natural disaster.

The app provides real-time geo-tagged early warning alerts of disasters.

"The most important thing in dealing with any natural disaster is your alertness. You can now get help in this alertness from a special APP on your mobile. This APP can save you from getting trapped in any natural disaster and its name too is 'Sachet',"PM Modi said in his 'Mann ki Baat' address. "Be it flood, cyclone, land-slide, tsunami, forest fire, avalanche, storm, hurricane or lightning, 'Sachet APP' tries to keep you informed and protected in every way. Through this APP, you can receive updates related to the weather department. The special thing is that 'Sachet APP' also provides a lot of information in regional languages. You too should take advantage of this APP and share your experiences with us," the Prime Minster said. Pahalgam Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi Vows ‘Harshest Response’ to Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir, Assures Justice for Victims During 121st Episode of Mann Ki Baat.

PM Modi further highlighted that the information on the CAP (common alert based protocol) based app is available in regional languages, urging citizens to use the app. "This app also provides information in many regional languages. Take advantage of this app and share your experience with us." Users of 'Sachet' can receive alerts for their current location or subscribe to any state/district in India to receive alert notifications.

The mobile app provides warning from authorized Government sources and authorities to warn the public of a possible disaster situation. Furthermore, the app provides weather reports and forecast from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) for day to day weather updates. The app also provides various useful resources such as Dos & Don'ts, helpline numbers, alert affected area and satellite receiver connectivity feature. The app can be used in 12 Indian languages with translation and read out facility, according to a description of the app. Mann Ki Baat 2025: ‘Catch the Rain’, PM Narendra Modi Seeks Public Participation in Water Conservation.

Meanwhile, PM Modi, in his Mann ki Baat, also spoke about Operation Brahma, launched to provide relief and rescue support to the people affected by the earthquake in Myanmar. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the Indian team, such as setting up a field hospital there, assessing the damage to important buildings and infrastructure and supplying blankets, tents, sleeping bags, medicines, food items and many other things.

"You certainly must have seen the horrific pictures of the earthquake that struck Myanmar last month. The earthquake caused huge devastation there... every breath, every moment was precious for the people trapped under the debris. That is why India immediately started Operation Brahma for our brothers and sisters in Myanmar. From Air Force aircraft to Navy ships, everything was sent to help Myanmar. The Indian team set up a field hospital there. A team of engineers helped in assessing the damage to important buildings and infrastructure. The Indian team supplied blankets, tents, sleeping bags, medicines, food items and many other things. During all of that, the Indian team also received a lot of appreciation from the people there," PM Modi said.

He also shared the Indian team's effort to rescue 70-year-old woman stuck under the debris for over 18 hours, saying the team provided every facility to her. "in this crisis, many heart-touching examples of courage, patience and ingenuity came to light. The Indian team rescued an elderly woman of more than 70 years of age who was buried under the debris for over 18 hours. The team from India provided every treatment facility, from stabilizing her oxygen level to treatment of fractures. When this elderly woman was discharged from the hospital, she expressed her gratitude to our team. She expressed that she had got a new life because of the Indian rescue team. Many people told our team that because of them they were able to locate their friends and relatives." PM Modi said.

"We are very proud of all those who participated in Operation Brahma. We have our tradition, our values, the sentiment of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - the whole world is one family. India's readiness as the Vishwa-Mitra in times of crisis and India's commitment to humanity is becoming the hallmark of our identity," PM Modi added. According to Myanmar's State Administration Council, the earthquake claimed 3,645 lives, injured 5,017 people, and left 148 missing. With damage spread across six regions--including the capita.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)