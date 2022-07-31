New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Highlighting the importance of fairs that helps people aware of the cultural heritage of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to visit these places and asserted that fairs strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The Prime Minister said that there are many traditional fairs of tribal societies in different states in the country and some of these fairs are associated with tribal culture, while some are organized in connection with tribal history and heritage.

Also Read | Gujarat: Leopard Mauls 3-Year-Old Girl to Death in Amreli.

PM Modi also called on youths to join the fairs and to share pictures on social media with a specific hashtag and said that in the next few days, the Culture Ministry will begin a competition for the best pictures of the fairs.

Addressing the 91st edition of the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister recalled a person from Himachal Pradesh, who in a letter to PM Modi mentioned the 'Minjar Mela' of Chamba.

Also Read | Sanjay Arora Appointed As New Delhi Police Commissioner; Farewell Parade for Rakesh Asthana at 4 PM Today.

He said that when flowers bloom on the maize, Minjar Mela is also celebrated and in this fair, tourists from all over the country come from far and wide to take part.

"I have received a letter from a listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', Ashish Bahl from Himachal Pradesh. He has mentioned in his letter the 'Minjar Mela' of Chamba. Actually, the inflorescence of the maize plant is called Minjar. When flowers bloom on the maize, Minjar Mela is also celebrated and in this fair, tourists from all over the country come from far and wide to take part. Incidentally, the Minjar fair is also going on at this time. If you have gone to visit Himachal, you can go to Chamba to see this fair," said the Prime Minister.

Listing out fairs from across the country PM Modi said that fairs have also been of great cultural importance in our country as it people and hearts.

"When Kharif crops ripe after the rains in Himachal in September, in Shimla, Mandi, Kullu and Solan, Sari or Sair is also celebrated. Jagra is also going to arrive in September itself. In Jagra fairs, Bisu songs are sung after invoking the deity of Mahasu. This awakening of Mahasu Devta takes place in Himachal at Shimla, Kinnaur and Sirmaur; simultaneously in Uttarakhand," he said.

The Prime Minister said that there are many traditional fairs of tribal societies in different states in the country and some of these fairs are associated with tribal culture, while some are organized in connection with tribal history and heritage.

Giving an example of the same PM Modi said one must visit the four-day day Samakka-Saralamma Jatara Fair in Medaram, Telangana.

"This fair is called Mahakumbh of Telangana. The Saralamma Jatara Mela is celebrated in honour of two tribal women heroes - Samakka and Saralamma. It is a big center of faith for the Koya tribal community, not only in Telangana but also in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. The Maridamma fair in Andhra Pradesh is also a big fair connected with the beliefs of the tribal society. The Maridamma fair runs from Jyeshtha Amavasya to Ashadh Amavasya and the tribal society here associates it with Shakti Upasana, worship. Here, in Peddhapuram, East Godavari, there is also a Maridamma temple. Similarly, the people of the Garasiya tribe in Rajasthan organize 'Siyawa ka Mela' or 'Mankhan Ro Mela' on Vaishakh Shukla Chaturdashi," said he said.

"The 'Mawli Mela' of Narayanpur of Bastar in Chhattisgarh is also very special. Nearby, the Bhagoria Mela of Madhya Pradesh is also very famous. It is said that the Bhagoria fair started in the times of Raja Bhoj. Then the Bhil kings, Kasumara and Balun organized these events for the first time in their respective capitals," the PM added.

The Prime Minister said fairs are, in themselves, a great source of energy for society and life.

"Ever since, these fairs are being celebrated with equal enthusiasm. Similarly, many fairs like Tarnetar and Madhopur are very famous in Gujarat. Fairs are, in themselves, a great source of energy for our society, and our life. There must be many such fairs around you too. In modern times, these old links of the society are very important to strengthen the spirit of 'Ek Bharat- Shreshtha Bharat'," said PM Modi.

Urging people to visit fairs and upload pictures, PM Modi said that through this other people will also know about those fairs.

"Our youth must join them and whenever you go to such fairs, share the pictures on social media too. You can also use a specific hashtag if you want. Through this other people will also know about those fairs. You can also upload photos on the website of the Ministry of Culture. In the next few days, the Culture Ministry is going to start a competition, where, those who send the best pictures of the fairs will also be rewarded. So do not delay, visit the fairs, share their pictures, and maybe you will get rewarded too," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)