Nagaon ( Assam) [India], May 22 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday attended the inaugural programme of the redeveloped Haibargaon Railway Station in Nagaon district as Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the railway station.

This event stands out as a landmark in the national rollout of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), as Haibargaon becomes the first railway station in Assam, among 50 stations identified in the state, inaugurated under this ambitious scheme.

The inauguration is part of a nationwide event covering 103 redeveloped stations, where Haibargaon's inclusion, constructed at a project cost of approximately Rs. 15.85 crore, signals the beginning of a new chapter for rail infrastructure in the region.

Unlike other inaugurations, this day carries special significance as it showcases the PM's unwavering focus on transforming grassroots infrastructure and bridging regional gaps through modern connectivity.

The redevelopment of Haibargaon station is symbolic not only of technological and architectural upliftment but also of the government's intent to bring Northeast India into the fold of rapid national development.

It is a proud moment for Northeast Frontier Railway as well as Assam, as it leads the state's participation in one of the Indian Railways' most ambitious station redevelopment initiatives.

The selection of Haibargaon as the first station to be inaugurated under ABSS in Assam reflects its strategic importance and the successful execution of the project with a clear vision for passenger-centric modernisation.

With its upgraded amenities, improved accessibility and cultural aesthetics, the station sets a benchmark for the 49 other stations in Assam lined up for redevelopment.

As the Prime Minister inaugurates this gateway to a modern rail experience, Haibargaon emerges not just as a station but as a symbol of progress, pride and promise for the people of Assam and the Northeast. (ANI)

