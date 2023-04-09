New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sacred Heart Cathedral Church here on Sunday on the occasion of Easter.

An official video showed him greeting priests and worshippers, and he later joined them as they offered prayers on the auspicious day.

Also Read | Earthquake in Andaman and Nicobar: Another Quake of Magnitude 5.3 on Richter Scale Strikes Nicobar Island.

Modi's visit to the church is imbued with political significance as well, as the ruling BJP has been actively wooing Christians, with the prime minister himself underlining the minority community's growing connect with the party by citing its poll successes in Goa and recent wins in two northeastern states.

These regions have a large Christian population.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 15 Tourists Trapped on Rocks Rescued From Narmada River in Khandwa (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day Modi tweeted, "Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)