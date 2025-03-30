India News | PM Modi Visits Deekshbhoomi, Offer Prayers to Mahatma Buddha in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Deekshbhoomi in Nagpur, the place where the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar converted to Buddhism with thousands of his followers in 1956.

The Prime Minister also offered prayers at the Buddha statue in Deekshbhoomi.

Also Read | X Sahyog Portal Controversy: Centre Strongly Objects to Elon Musk's Platform for Characterising 'Sahyog' As "Censorship Portal', Files Objection in Karnataka HC.

The monks of Deekshbhoomi presented a flower bouquet and shawl to the Prime Minister.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders are also present with PM Modi.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for March 30, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

PM Modi will address a public meeting shortly.

Earlier, PM Modi paid floral tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi signed the visitor's book after paying tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at RSS' Smruti Mandir in Nagpur.

The signed text reads, "My heartfelt regards to the most revered Hedgewar Ji and revered Guruji. I am overwhelmed to be here in this Smruti Mandir, cherishing their memories. This place dedicated to Indian culture, nationalism and the values of the organization inspires us to move ahead in the service of the nation. This place of these two strong pillars of the Sangh is a source of energy for lakhs of volunteers dedicated to the service of the country. May the glory of Maa Aarti always increase with our efforts."

During his visit to Smruti Mandir, PM Modi was accompanied by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar.

At around 12:30 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Loitering Munition Testing Range and Runway facility for UAVs at Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited in Nagpur.

"Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, a new extension building of Madhav Netralaya Eye Institute & Research Centre. Established in 2014, it is a premier super-speciality ophthalmic care facility located in Nagpur," the PMO said.

RSS ideologue Ashutosh Adoni described Prime Minister Modi's visit to Nagpur on March 30 as "very important and historic." He expressed that the PM's visit to the Smruti Mandir and his stay in Nagpur would mark a historic moment.

Speaking to ANI, Adoni said, "This is a very important and historic visit. It is historic because a volunteer, who is today in the post of Prime Minister of India, is coming to Smriti Mandir on such a special day, which is considered an important day in the entire journey of the Sangh."

RSS member Seshadri Chari said this would be the first time PM Modi visited Smruti Mandir after becoming the Prime Minister.

"This will be the first time he will be going there after becoming the PM, and this is a very important and historic visit. This is a celebration of 100 years of RSS. There will be a lot of programs on it. Sangh also has a lot of opinions on the issues of the country, and on those, the PM will take those issues forward, as he has been doing before too. The government's job is to make India a strong country, make it a Viksit Bharat," RSS' Chari said.

Prime Minister Modi will visit the Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited's ammunition facility in Nagpur. He will inaugurate the newly built 1250m long and 25m wide airstrip for Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and the live munition and warhead testing facility to test the Loitering Munition and other guided munitions.

The Prime Minister will also visit Chhattisgarh today to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects.

"In Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone, initiate commencement of work and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects related to power, oil and gas, rail, road, education and housing sectors worth over Rs 33,700 crore in Bilaspur," the release read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)