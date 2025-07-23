Chennai, Jul 23 (PTI) Former President of the Tamil Nadu BJP, K Annamalai on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin on July 27 and honour one of the greatest emperors of India, Rajendra Chola, marking 1,000 years since his Gangetic conquest.

The Prime Minister always had deep reverence for Tamil language and culture and he has taken historic steps to honour Tamil heritage nationally, Annamalai said. The celebration of Kasi Tamil Sangamam, which reunites the timeless cultures of Kasi & Tamil Nadu, the celebration of Sourashtra Tamil Sangamam and the installation of the Chola Sengol in the Parliament are a testament to the same, he said in a social media post.

He said: "In yet another historic gesture, our Hon PM Thiru @narendramodi avl is set to visit the iconic Gangaikonda Cholapuram on July 27th and will release a commemorative coin honouring one of the greatest emperors of India, Rajendra Chola, marking 1,000 years since his Gangetic conquest, a milestone for Tamil culture & heritage. This is a historic moment that awaits Tamil Nadu & Bharat."

The event is scheduled to be held at Gangaikonda Cholapuram (home to the UNESCO world heritage site of Brihadeeswarar temple, part of the great living Chola temples) in Ariyalur district of Tamil Nadu on July 27.

Further, Annamalai said: "Our Hon PM's tribute not only honours a timeless icon of Indian unity but also revives national pride in our civilizational achievements. By releasing this coin, our beloved PM reminds us to celebrate those who upheld the greatness of India both culturally and geographically, across the subcontinent and beyond. July 27 is indeed a proud day for India, marking both its glorious past and vibrant future."

