New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended birthday greetings to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

"Best wishes to Jharkhand CM Shri HemantSorenJMM Ji on his birthday. Praying for his long life and good health," tweeted PM Modi.

Also Read | Realme GT 5G Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Its India Launch: Report.

Chief Minister Soren thanked PM Modi for the wishes on his birthday.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha President Hemant Soren who is celebrating his 46th birthday today became the fifth chief minister of Jharkhand in December 2019.

Also Read | Chandigarh Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Minor Cousin, Impregnates Her; Booked Under POCSO Act.

The JMM alliance with Congress and RJD won an absolute majority in the Jharkhand elections by winning 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)