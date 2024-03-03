New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Over the next ten days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend 29 programmes in twelve states and Union Territories (UTs) across the length and breadth of the country.

The twelve states include Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

On March 4, the Prime Minister will commence the series by inaugurating, dedicating, and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Adilabad, Telangana, and addressing a public meeting in Adilabad.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will travel to Tamil Nadu and visit Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (BHAVINI) -- a Government Company under the administrative control of the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) in Kalpakkam.

He will also address a public meeting in Chennai, and after the meeting, he will travel to Hyderabad.

On March 5, PM Modi will be in Sangareddy, Telangana, where he is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

Thereafter, PM Modi will address a public function in Sangareddy.

From Telangana, the Prime Minister will travel to Odisha and inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Chandikhole, Jajpur. Thereafter, PM Modi will address a public meeting in Chandikhole; following that, Modi will travel to West Bengal from Odisha.

Moving to Kolkata in West Bengal on March 6, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects.

Thereafter, the PM will address a public meeting in Barasat.

The Prime Minister will then travel to Bihar to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Bettiah, Bihar.

On March 7, the Prime Minister will be travelling to Jammu and Kashmir to lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Srinagar. In the evening, the PM will attend a media event in New Delhi.

March 8 features PM Modi participating in the first-ever National Creator's Award in Delhi before travelling to Assam, which is scheduled for the evening.

On March 9, the Prime Minister will travel to Arunachal Pradesh to inaugurate the Sela Tunnel in West Kameng. Then, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects in Itanagar.

From Arunachal Pradesh, the PM will travel to Assam, where he will unveil the statue of Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat, Assam.

Thereafter, he will lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects in Jorhat. Then, PM Modi will visit West Bengal to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri, West Bengal. He will also address a public meeting there.

On March 10, PM Modi travels to Uttar Pradesh to dedicate various projects in Azamgarh.

March 11 involves events related to Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi at PUSA in Delhi.

PM Modi is scheduled to attend the event, where he will inaugurate the Haryana section of the Dwarka Expressway. In the evening, the PM will attend a DRDO programme.

On March 12, PM Modi is scheduled to visit Sabarmati, Gujarat, and later he will head to Rajasthan, touring Pokhran in Jaisalmer district.

March 13 concludes the intense schedule with the Prime Minister laying the foundation stone of three semiconductor projects in Gujarat and Assam via video conferencing, followed by an outreach program for disadvantaged sections of society. (ANI)

