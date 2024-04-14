Karnal (Haryana) [India], April 14 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has made great strides in terms of development and is making the Congress's 55 years of work look less impressive.

As Congress faces a mass exodus of key leaders ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he took a jibe at Congress and said that despite the Congress's daily meetings and planning for the Lok Sabha elections, their candidates often back out by the end of the day because it's tough to compete against PM Modi.

Also Read | PM Modi in Mangaluru: PM Narendra Modi Holds Mega Roadshow in Karnataka, Showered With Flower Petals (Watch Videos).

"Congress is busy in meetings every day. They prepare someone (for Lok Sabha polls) but they run away in the evening. Because it is difficult to stand against PM Modi. PM Modi's 10-year government is dimming their 55 years of governance... Their leaders are afraid that they would have to face defeat in 2024 just like they did in 2019," said Saini.

Earlier in the day, the Haryana Chief Minister and the former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the election office in Karnal.

Also Read | Kanpur Shocker: Cleric Rapes Minor Girl, Gives Her Abortion Pills After Three Months of Pregnancy; Arrested.

On Saturday, CM Saini had accused the grand old party of bagging votes in previous years through intimidatory tactics.

"Over the last 10 years, the Centre and the Haryana government have worked in sync to serve the people with the utmost humility, honesty and sincerity. During their tenure at the Centre and the state, Congress used to collect votes by resorting to intimidatory tactics. PM Modi has worked to build an India free of all the ills from the Congress years. PM Modi has scripted A new history in the last 10 years," the Haryana CM said.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)