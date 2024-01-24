New Delhi [India], January 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with the winners of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) at his residence in the national capital and shared his insights on music, culture, solar power and sports.

The children shared details of their achievements due to which they have been selected for the award. Various subjects like music, culture, solar power, and sports like badminton, and chess, among others, were discussed on Tuesday.

Also Read | Ritu Banawat Deepfake Video Case: Youth Arrested From Maharashtra for Making Deep Fake Video of Rajasthan MLA.

The children also asked the Prime Minister several questions as well, while answering one of which, he spoke about his interest in music of all kinds, and how it helps him in meditation.

One of the winners said the PM Modi that when you came from Ayodhya you said that you would establish solar panels in one crore houses after hearing from you I was very happy because my car works from solar panels.

Also Read | Hazrat Ali Jayanti 2024 Date, History and Significance: Everything You Need To Know About Hazrat Ali Birthday.

Replying to the girl the Prime Minister said that "when he was in Gujarat, the Gujarat was first state to make solar policies. In Gujarat, the work towards the increase of solar has been done. Today in the country the work is being done. The world is praising our country that we are working in renewable energy."

One of the girl awardees shared a light moment by saying that she had an edited picture with the Prime Minister in the school, on which PM Modi had a big smile on his face.

Asked about the recently launched Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana, he recalled his initiatives to harness solar energy during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat, elucidating the benefits that the scheme will bring to the people.

Moroever, one of the kid recited the poem standing besides Union Minister Smriti Irani.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to enlighten the young minds about 'Parakram Diwas' and how the government is honouring the legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

The discussions ranged from the importance of renewable energy for India's development to discussions of India's cultural vibrancy.

The government has been conferring the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to children for their exceptional achievement in seven categories namely Art and Culture, Bravery, Innovation, Science and Technology, Social Service, Sports and Environment. Each awardee is given a medal, certificate and citation booklet.

This year, 19 children from across the country, under different categories, have been selected for PMRBP-2024. The awardees include 9 boys and 10 girls, belonging to 18 States/UTs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)