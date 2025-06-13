Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting with the officials at the airport in Ahmedabad in the wake of the Air India plane crash incident. The visuals show PM Narendra Modi chairing the meeting while the officials brief him about the accident.

PM Modi, earlier on Friday, visited the Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad and reviewed the ground situation, a day after the AI-171 flight bound for London Gatwick crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport.

Sharing an X post, the Prime Minister wrote, "Visited the crash site in Ahmedabad today. The scene of devastation is saddening. Met officials and teams are working tirelessly in the aftermath. Our thoughts remain with those who lost their loved ones in this unimaginable tragedy."

The Prime Minister arrived in the city this morning and proceeded to the site where the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed. He was briefed by officials on the situation.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi and other officials accompanied PM Modi during his visit. PM Modi then proceeded to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet with those injured in the mishap.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and obtained detailed information about the entire incident. Shah said that there was no chance of saving anyone in the London-bound Air India plane crash because of the high temperature caused by the burning of almost 125,000 litres of fuel in the aircraft.

Expressing condolences to family members of those killed, Shah said the exact number of deaths will be officially released only after DNA tests. Shah revealed that approximately 1000 DNA tests have been conducted so far.

"The plane carried almost 125,000 litres of fuel, and due to the high temperature, there was no chance of saving anyone... I visited the crash site," the Union Home Minister told media persons.

"In just 10 minutes of the incident, we got the information. After that, I informed the Prime Minister, the Gujrat Home Minister, the Control Room of the Home Department, the Civil Aviation Department and the Civil Aviation Minister. The Prime Minister instantly called back, and the personnel from the Union and state governments jumped in jointly for the relief and rescue operations," he said. (ANI)

