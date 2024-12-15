New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. Taking on social media platform X, the Prime Minister called the Iron Man "an inspiration for the countrymen for the unity, integrity of the nation."

"Hundreds of salutes to the Iron Man of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. His personality and work will continue to be an inspiration for the countrymen for the unity, integrity of the nation and the achievement of the resolution of a developed India," he posted on X.

Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and penned a post on social media X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I remember and pay my tribute to the symbol of India's unity, 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary. Sardar Patel laid the foundation stone for the creation of modern India by integrating more than 550 princely states. His dedication towards national unity and integrity laid a strong foundation for 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'. Sardar Saheb's great personality and resolve to build the nation will forever remain a guide like the Pole Star for those who give priority to the national interest," he posted on X.

On this occasion, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's contribution will never be forgotten.

"My heartfelt tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 'Punyatithi'. India will never forget his vision and contribution," he posted on X.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the Iron Man of India, was born on October 31, 1875, in Gujarat's Nadiad. He played a crucial role during the freedom struggle of India and was instrumental in the integration of over 500 princely states into the Indian Union. He was also the first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister of the independent India.

In his remembrance, National Unity Day was introduced by the Central government in 2014. Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India.

Since 2014, October 31 has been observed as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas and on this occasion 'Run for Unity' is organised across the country, which is participated by people from all walks of life.

Patel died on December 15, 1950, after suffering a heart attack at Birla House in Mumbai. He was conferred the Bharat Ratna Award posthumously in 1991. (ANI)

