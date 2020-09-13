New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate three projects of the Petroleum Sector in Bihar to the nation on Sunday via video conferencing.

The projects include the Durgapur-Banka section of the Paradip-Haldia-Durgapur Pipeline Augmentation Project and two Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) Bottling Plants. They have been commissioned by IndianOil and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited," according to an official statement.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had posted on his Twitter: "Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is committed to ensure(ing) Bihar's emergence as the nerve centre of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. To make a prosperous and Ujjwal Bihar, PM Modi Ji will dedicate to the nation, three key oil and gas projects on 13th September 2020."

The video conferencing would take place at 12 pm today.

Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar would also be present on the occasion.

The LPG Bottling Plant at Banka, is expected to meet the rising demand for LPG in Bihar.

"This Bottling Plant has been built at an investment of around Rs 131.75 crore to serve the districts of Bhagalpur, Banka, Jamui, Araria, Kishanganj and Katihar in Bihar, along with the districts of Godda, Deoghar, Dumka, Sahibganj and Pakur in Jharkhand, " according to a statement.

With the LPG storage capacity of 1800 tonnes and bottling capacity of 40,000 cylinders per day, this plant would generate direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state of Bihar.

The LPG bottling plant of Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd's (HPCL) at Harsidhi in East Champaran district has been built at a cost of Rs 136.4 crores.

The bottling plant will cater to the LPG requirement of East Champaran, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Gopalganj and Sitamarhi districts in Bihar, according to a statement. (ANI)

