New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tributes to one of the icons of India's freedom struggle Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his 100th death anniversary, saying his intellect, courage and idea of "swaraj" continue to inspire people.

He also shared a brief video of one of his 'Mann ki Baat' programmes in which he had referred to Tilak's efforts to unite people against the British rule.

"India bows to Lokmanya Tilak on his 100th punya tithi (death anniversary). His intellect, courage, sense of justice and idea of Swaraj (self rule) continue to inspire," Modi tweeted.

The prime minister recalled how Tilak evoked self-confidence among people and gave the slogan 'Swaraj is our birthright and I shall have it'.

