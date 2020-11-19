New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary.

Born on 19 November, 1917, Gandhi served as prime minister from 1966 to 1977 and then again from 1980 until her assassination in 1984.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Tributes to former PM Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary".

Gandhi is one of the most iconic leaders of the Congress.

