New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday referred to DU's popular food joints like 'Patel Chest ki Chai' and Chankyapuri's momos, while emphasising the need to keep some things the way they are.

Addressing students at the Delhi University's centenary celebrations, the PM said the event has brought together all present and past students for them to indulge in "evergreen discussions" over memories of Kamla Nagar, Hudson Line and Mukherjee Nagar.

Two DU people can spend hours discussing the memories related to Kamla Nagar, Hudson Lane and Mukherjee Nagar and Satya Niketan, said Modi as he praised the university for keeping its value alive for 100 years.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, he spoke about universities setting a roadmap for themselves with a focus on innovations.

While referring to some popular hangout joints of students, the prime minister said, "Don't change everything completely. Leave some things like they are. The tea and noodles served at Patel Chest in North Campus, Momos of Chanakya in South Campus – you have to ensure that their taste should not change."

Students in the audience cheered and clapped when the PM referred to the food joints.

The North and South Campus of Delhi University are known for their hangout spots that are frequented not only by students but also others.

Prime Minister Modi took a metro ride to reach Delhi University. During his journey, he interacted with students.

During his address, PM Modi made light-hearted statements about college life and the discussions between friends

"The pleasure of coming to the campus is only when you come with your colleagues. Two friends go on gossiping, will talk about the world, and will not leave anything from Israel to the Moon. Which film did you see…that series is good on OTT…did you see that reel or not…there is a vast sea of talks," he said.

"So, just like you, I have reached here today, chatting with my young friends from Delhi Metro. I came to know some stories in that conversation, and I also got a lot of interesting information," the PM added.

