Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi should condemn the incident of hate speech at Dharam Sansad in Raipur made by Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Gehlot said, "PM should condemn the incident (of hate speech) at Dharm Sansad in Raipur. On one hand, you are accepting Gandhi and on the other, you are not saying anything when derogatory words are used against Gandhi."

His remarks came after Kalicharan made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi and provocative statements against minorities at 'Dharam Sansad' (religious council) held in Raipur on December 26.

He was arrested by Chhattisgarh Police from Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh.

Following the incident, Kalicharan has been sent to police remand for two days by the Raipur court in this case.

"Police asked for his (Kalicharan) remand when he was produced before the court today. We opposed the demand made by police, however, the court sent him to two days' remand, that is, till January 1," Saurabh Mishra, Kalicharan's Advocate told ANI.

A case has been registered against him in Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.

Following his arrest, the Madhya Pradesh government has alleged that Chhattisgarh's Congress government violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without informing the Madhya Pradesh police. (ANI)

