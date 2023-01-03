One of the protesters in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo/ANI)

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 2 (ANI): A Kashmir Pandits' organisation and the Jammu West Assembly Movement demanded 'war' against Pakistan in retaliation for the attack at Dhangri in Rajouri district on Sunday in which four villagers died of gunshots and at least six people were injured after gunmen fired indiscriminately on three houses of minority community residents, about 50 metres apart.

Massive protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir where the Jammu West Assembly Movement and Kashmiri Pandits participated on Monday in different parts of Dhangri village.

They were seen shouting slogans and with posters demanding action against the terrorists of Pakistan.

Members of the Kashmiri Pandits' organisation and the Jammu West Assembly movement unanimously demanded a 'war' against Pakistan.

"There is no other way than war to stop this massacre," said one of the members of Kashmiri Pandit's organisation.

In a similar tune, one protester from Jammu West Assembly Movement said, "We urge the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Deference Minister to declare war against Pakistan.''

"The first two days of the year have been blemished by the bloodstains of innocents. No one feels safe here. Until PM Modi takes a concrete step to change this situation, we won't stop," said one of the protesters.

The two groups said about the 'target killing' which has been a persistent issue in the state for the last few months.

"It's a small state. Still, Hindus are being targeted repeatedly in this state," said one of the members of Kashmir Pandit's organisation.

According to the police, an incident of firing was reported on Sunday evening in which four people were killed and six injured. The firing was done by two terrorists at three houses separated at a distance of around 50 metres from each other at upper Dangri village.

A child was killed and five others injured in a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that took place in Rajouri's upper Dangri village on Monday morning.

"They checked their Aadhar card before firing at him. These shells were found at their home, They are targeting Hindus to evacuate the area. We request the Centre and the L-G to strengthen VDC (village defence committees) further and provide people here with VDC guns, so that people can protect themselves because by the time forces reach here, the entire area could have been finished," said local Ranjeet Tara. (ANI)

