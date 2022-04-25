Jammu, Apr 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed keen interest in a photo exhibition depicting rural heritage organised by the Jammu chapter of INTACH during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday.

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) held the exhibition at Palli panchayat, the venue of the prime minister's public rally to commemorate the National Panchayat Day in Samba district on Sunday, they said.

Also Read | Air India Loses Preferential Access to Bilateral Rights Needed to Operate International Flights.

Prime Minister Modi's speech was relayed to all gram panchayats across the country and during the event, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several projects for the union territory.

The officials said the photo exhibition was based on heritage temple corridors of Mandal/Purmandal, Uttar-behni and Birpur as well as the traditional route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Also Read | Mumbai-Based Activist Jatin Desai Urges Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif To Release Indians Stuck in Pak Jails.

Convener of INTACH, Jammu Chapter, S M Sahni, along with Shastri Rajinder Kumar of the Purmandal complex briefed the prime minister about the rural heritage corridor photographs, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)