New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday address a national conference of labour ministers of all states and union territories, his office said.

The conference is being convened in the spirit of cooperative federalism to discuss various significant labour-related issues, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read | Delhi: First Successful Heart Transplant Operation Performed at RML Hospital.

Prime Minister Modi will address the national conference of labour ministers of all states and union territories on August 25 at 4:30 pm via video conferencing, it said.

The two-day conference is being organised by the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on August 25-26 at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

Also Read | Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh Gets Bail Hours After Arrest Over Derogatory Remarks Against Prophet Muhammed.

The conference will help create further synergy amongst the Centre and state governments in formulating better policies and ensuring effective implementation of schemes for the welfare of workers, the statement said.

It will have four thematic sessions -- integrating e-Shram portal for on-boarding social security schemes to universalise social protection; 'Swasthya se Samriddhi' for improving medical care through ESI hospitals run by state governments and integration with PMJAY; framing of rules under four labour codes and modalities for their implementation; and vision 'Shramev Jayate @2047' with a focus on just and equitable conditions of work, social protection to all workers, including gig and platform workers, gender equality at work, among other issues.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)