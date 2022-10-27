Bengaluru, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off South India's first 'Vande Bharat Express' train and inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, during his visit to the city on November 11.

He will also be unveiling the 108 foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru, during his visit to the state capital.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday participated in the video conferencing with Prime Minister Modi regarding the preparations for various programmes to be held here on November 11, in which the latter will participate.

"On that day, PM will flag off South India's first Vande Bharat Express train which will run between Chennai and Mysuru via Bengaluru in the state capital, inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore to handle an additional 2.5 crore passengers," an official release said.

Detailing the uniqueness of the terminal, it said a garden that has been created will have the saplings of the days of Ramayana and Mahabharatha, it has features for reuse of water and low consumption of power.

Also, the 108 foot tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda will be unveiled by the PM near the airport premises, which will be followed by a public meeting, the release added.

The CM has directed the authorities concerned that the PM's visit and events, must not cause hardship to the citizens.

