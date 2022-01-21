New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardees on Monday via video-conferencing.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani and Minister of State Munjpara Mahendrabhai will be present on the occasion.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: Manohar Parrikar’s Son Utpal Parrikar to Quit BJP, Contest Goa Polls as Independent Candidate.

The Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) is given as recognition to children aged between five and 18 years with exceptional abilities and outstanding achievement in six fields -- innovation, scholastic achievements, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

Each awardee is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000 and a certificate, the WCD Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | NEET PG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Hybrid Mode of Reporting To Allotted Colleges; Get Details Here.

During the function, the prime minister would give digital certificates to winners of PMRBP-2022 using block chain technology. The certificates would also be given to winners of PMRBP-2021, who could not be given the certificates last year due to the COVID-19 situation.

Block Chain Technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees of PMRBP.

These awards are conferred by the President in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The prime minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade.

However, in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony in New Delhi this year.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on Monday and as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi would interact virtually with the winners of PMRBP-2022.

The children along with their parents and the district magistrates of their respective districts would join the event from their district headquarters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)