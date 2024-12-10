New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said the enthusiasm shown by senior citizens for the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card is very satisfying and urged more and more such people to take advantage of this facility.

His remarks came over a media report which said the enrolment for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card has reached the milestone of 25 lakh since its launch by the prime minister on October 29 this year.

Treatments worth more than Rs 40 crore have been availed since the launch of the Ayushman Vay Vandana card, benefitting over 22,000 senior citizens aged 70 years and above under the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in less than two months.

In a post in Hindi on X, Modi said, "The enthusiasm shown by our senior citizens for the Ayushman Vaya Vandana Card is very satisfying. We are not going to leave any stone unturned for their better health and long life."

"I request that more and more senior citizens should take advantage of this facility," the prime minister added.

