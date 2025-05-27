Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India] May 27 (ANI): As part of a special rehabilitation effort, the Dantewada district administration in Chhattisgarh has initiated the construction of permanent houses for surrendered Naxalites and families affected by Left-Wing Extremism under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G).

The foundation-laying ceremony for these homes was held in Jhoriabadam village panchayat, located in the Geedam development block. Under this scheme, 38 beneficiaries comprising surrendered Naxalites and families impacted by Naxal violence, will be provided homes.

Among the beneficiaries is Chhotu Mandvi, a surrendered Naxalite who joined the movement in 2015 and laid down arms in 2020. He expressed gratitude and said the government provides housing, electricity, water, and everything.

Speaking to ANI, Mandvi said, "I joined Naxalite activities in 2015 and surrendered in 2020. The government is providing housing; we thank them for this. They are providing good facilities to everyone. They are providing electricity, water, everything."

Another beneficiary, Manu Mandavi, who once supplied goods to Naxalites and surrendered in 2020, told ANI, "I used to supply goods to the Naxalites. I surrendered in 2020. Till now, we have been living on rent. Now we are getting a house from the government. We are happy."

Speaking at the event, Dantewada Collector Kunal Dudawat said the housing initiative was part of a targeted campaign to support families impacted by insurgency.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, a special campaign was launched for the Naxal-affected families and all the families were surveyed. While allocating land to them, the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of houses in the Pradhan Mantri Awas Colony was held today. This will serve as a model for others," he told ANI.

He added," The implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is being done at a fast pace in the district. I am confident that we will be able to complete the construction of this colony in the coming 3-4 months." (ANI)

