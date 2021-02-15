Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) A special court here on Monday remanded Sachin Joshi, actor-producer and part of the JM Joshi Group, in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 18 in connection with a money laundering case.

Joshi was arrested on Sunday for allegedly laundering Rs 100 crore along with another city-based firm Omkar Realtors.

On Monday, Joshi was produced before a special court hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases, which remanded him in ED custody till February 18.

Omkar Group is accused of committing a fraud in connection with Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme works.

