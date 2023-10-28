Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 28 (ANI): Sanjeev Sanyal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Economic Advisor Council member commenced a significant visit to Nagaland, "focusing on catalyzing economic growth" and "development" in the region, a press release said on Friday.

During his visit, Sanyal is also accompanied by the Director of the Council Devi Prasad Mishra.

"The visit holds promise for bolstering key sectors and forging collaborations to uplift Nagaland's economic landscape," the release said.

"Sanyal is a distinguished economist and urban theorist, who serves as a crucial advisor to PM Modi, wielding substantial influence in shaping India's economic policies"

The statement claimed that his expertise encompasses a wide range of fields, from urban development to financial markets.

During the visit, Sanyal will be engaging in a series of vital activities aimed at understanding the unique economic challenges and opportunities in Nagaland, the release informed.

This included extensive discussions with local entrepreneurs, local government officials, business leaders, and community representatives by touring key economic hubs; meeting with Phek town entrepreneurs, Interaction with Nagaland Economic & Development Committee and PM-EAC members, Meeting with Geology & Mining, NSDMC and Tourism Department, Urban Development, Housing, Power, Road & Bridges, Industries & Commerce, Horticulture and IDAN Officials at Kohima and also visit to Kisama Heritage Village where Hornbill Festival is held from 1st to 10th December annually, the release said.

As per the statement, his visit also includes, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's last stay at a bungalow at Chakhabama, Lozaphuhu village-one of the highest altitude village in Nagaland, the INA Memorial Park construction site at Ruzazho village, trekking to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose INA route and visit World War II Cemetry at Kohima.

"This interaction visit is to gain firsthand insights into the local business environment and to provide a platform for meaningful exchanges of ideas and strategies for bolstering the tourism economic prospects of the State," the release informed.

"The visit of Sanyal to Nagaland carries significant weight in the broader context of regional development. Nagaland, with its distinct cultural identity and economic potential, stands to benefit greatly from strategic interventions and collaborations," the release said.

The statement further informed that his presence underscores the government's commitment to inclusive growth and economic empowerment at the grassroots level. (ANI)

