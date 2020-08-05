Ayodhya (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for a peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilled the dream of Indians after 500 years of "long and hard" struggle, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

After five centuries, this long-awaited day has come, fulfilling the dreams of 135 crore Indians and devotees across the globe, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

"There was a long and hard struggle for 500 years. But the power of Indian democratic values, judiciary and executive, under the leadership of PM Modi, has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found peacefully through democratic and constitutional means," Adityanath said.

Many generations passed dreaming of a grand temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya and many people sacrificed themselves in the struggle, he said.

Thanks to Prime Minister Modi that the path to the peaceful solution to the issue could be found through constitutional means, while protecting democratic principles and ideals, Adityanath said.

"People are experiencing this proud moment because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's wisdom and foresight," the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Describing it as a very emotional and exciting day, Adityanath said this is not just the ground breaking ceremony of a temple, but an occasion to present before the world the India Prime Minister Modi has taken forward in six years to signify the idea of 'Ram Rajya' where there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, region or language.

Prime Minister Modi earlier performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple in Ayodhya, bringing to fruition the BJP's 'mandir' movement that defined its politics for three decades and aided its ascendance to the heights of power.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the fractious issue going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

