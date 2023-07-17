Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Jul 17 (PTI) A POCSO court on Monday sentenced three rape-accused to life in jail in a four-year-old case in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district.

Special judge of the court Prabhakar Singh also slapped penalty of Rs 10,000 on each of the accused, additional public prosecutor (APP) Md Jabbar Hussain said.

The court had held the trio guilty on Saturday and announced the quantum of punishment on Monday.

According to the FIR lodged in Chirkunda police station of the district on March 18, 2019, the accused had abducted a minor girl on March 13, 2019 while she was returning home in Kumardhubi after attending a marriage ceremony and allegedly raped her. Later, she was found in an unconscious condition.

All three accused were minors when the crime was committed. Their current age would be around 20 years.

Police had filed a chargesheet against them on March 31, 2019 and the court framed charges against them on August 3, 2019.

Hussain said that a total of five witnesses were cross examined during the trial.

