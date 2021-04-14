Kolkata, Apr 14 (PTI) Noted Bengali poet Shanka Ghosh tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and has been advised home isolation, health department sources said.

Though the 89-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee does not have any fever now, he is very weak, a senior official of the department said.

"His condition is stable. He currently has no fever but is very weak. He has been advised home isolation," the official said.

Ghosh had slight fever and was tested for the disease a couple of days ago. His reports came on Wednesday evening, he added.

Ghosh, who suffers from several comorbidities, was hospitalised a few months ago due to deterioration of his health condition.

Besides the Padma Bhushan, Ghosh had also been conferred the Jnanpith and Shaitya Akademi awards, besides Rabindra Puraskar for his oeuvre .

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)