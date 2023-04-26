Gurugram, Apr 26 (PTI) Police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers after intercepting their truck carrying 24 animals and 10 carcasses, an official said on Wednesday.

The container truck was stopped after a five-kilometre chase on the Mumbai expressway following a tip-off by cow vigilantes which included Bajrang Dal members, he said.

An FIR was registered against the cattle smugglers under Sections 13(1), and 13 (2) of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015 at Bhondsi Police Station.

"Two accused identified as Mukesh and Mushtaq were arrested. An FIR has been registered. We are questioning the duo," said Inspector Madan Singh, Station House Officer of Bhondsi.

"Further probe is underway. We are conducting raids to nab the other accused in this connection," he added.

