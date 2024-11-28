New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested the prime accused in the murder case of a 64-year-old businessman in Panchsheel Park of south Delhi, an official on Thursday said.

The accused, identified as Abhay Sikarwar, a 25-year-old resident of Madhya Pradesh, was arrested from the Moti Nagar area where he had been working as a cook, they said.

"His arrest followed an extensive investigation involving multiple teams," Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Ankit Chauhan said.

Sikarwar's arrest was made possible after analysing more than 500 CCTV footage, he said.

According to police, Sikarwar had previously worked as a servant in the same building where the crime took place. It made him familiar with the house's layout. He had worked on the third floor of the property four years ago.

Investigators said Sikarwar, who was in desperate financial need to pay off loans and rent a flat for his girlfriend, planned the robbery several days in advance, thinking the deceased, Rohit Kumar, lived alone.

"On the night of the crime, Sikarwar entered the victim's home intending to steal valuables. However, during the act, the victim woke up, leading to a violent confrontation.

"In the ensuing scuffle, Sikarwar attacked the victim with a knife, fatally injuring him," said the DCP.

The police have confirmed that further investigations are in progress.

