Patna, Jun 24 (PTI) The police arrested notorious criminal Ajay Verma and his three associates when they were reportedly hatching a conspiracy to kill someone from Digha locality in Patna.

In a statement, the police said the force also recovered two handguns, including a German-made one, 98 live cartridges, two pistol magazines, four mobile phones and one car from their possession.

All four were wanted in more than 36 cases of murder, extortion, kidnapping, land grabbing etc. by the police of Bihar, Delhi and a few other states.

According to a statement issued by the Police headquarters, “Acting on specific information, personnel of the Special Task Force (STF) conducted searches at certain locations in Digha locality on Monday and arrested Ajay Verma and his three associates from there. There was specific information that the accused were hatching a conspiracy to kill someone. It is also suspected that they were preparing for a gang war.”

