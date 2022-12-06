Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) Police on Tuesday arrested a journalist from Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a 2017 case, officials said.

Khalid Gul, one of the several journalists whose residence was raided by police last month in connection with online threat to scribes, was arrested from Anantnag town, they said.

Gul was associated with local daily Greater Kashmir for many years. The daily, however, said he had parted ways with the publication earlier this year.

